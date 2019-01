Two teenagers from Worthing and Littlehampton, who were reported missing on Saturday, have returned home safe, police confirmed.

Casey McCloud, 15, from Littlehampton, and Tia Sivers, 17, from Worthing, returned home safe on Monday morning (January 28), said police.

