Missing teens from Worthing and Littlehampton believed to be together

Police are concerned for the welfare of two teenagers from Worthing and Littlehampton who are believed to be together.

Casey McCloud and Tia Sivers went missing at around 12.30pm on Friday (January 25), police said.

Casey McCloud (left) and Tia Sivers (right) are missing from West Sussex

Police believe that they are together.

Casey, 15, from Littlehampton, is described by police as white, 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with long brown highlighted hair and with a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a light grey jumper, blue jeans and carrying a light pink handbag, police said.

Tia, 17, from Worthing, is described by police as white, 5ft 4ins, of heavy build, with very long blonde hair, police said.

Her clothing is unknown.

Police said: “The pair could be travelling by trains and they have links to the Acton area of London.

“If you see either Casey or Tia please dial 999 immediately.

“If you have information on where they could be or a previous sighting please report online or call 101 quoting 558 of 26/01.”

