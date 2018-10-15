Missing man ‘by Worthing Pier’ sparks large-scale coastal search

A large-scale search was sparked by reports of a man missing in the sea.

Coastguard teams from Littlehampton and Shoreham were joined by lifeboat crews from the Shoreham RNLI station to look for the man, who was reported missing in Worthing.

Shoreham’s inshore and all weather lifeboats were launched on Saturday at 11.30pm following reports of a man who was believed to have gone into the water off Worthing Pier in rough sea conditions.

The coastguard helicopter Rescue 175 also joined the lifeboats and mobile coastguard teams.

They spent more than an hour and 30 minutes carrying out an extensive air, shoreline and sea search east and west of the pier.

However, nothing was found and the lifeboats, helicopter and coastguard teams were stood down.

An RNLI spokesman described the call as ‘good intent’.