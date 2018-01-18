Michael Collins appears with The Brighton Phil

The Brighton Phil’s first concert of the New Year will be at the Brighton Dome on Sunday, January 28.

Spokeswoman Catherine Stead said: “We are now half way through our current season which runs from October to March and thanks to a generous grant from the John Carewe Brighton Orchestra Trust, we are already planning our next season.

“Over the next four concerts the orchestra will whisk Dome audiences away on a musical journey around the world and back and forth through the centuries with glorious music by the likes of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Glinka, Mussorgsky, Sibelius, Malcolm Arnold, Delibes and Saint-Saëns as well as less well-known composers such as Alexander Arutunian, an Armenian whose fabulous Trumpet Concerto, which we perform on March 4, is a real show-stopper.

“Our first concert of the New Year takes place on Sunday, January 28 when we are joined by Michael Collins, one of the foremost clarinettists of his generation, as both conductor and soloist. Those of you with long memories may recall him as winner of the woodwind prize in the very first Young Musician of the Year in 1978 at the age of 16.

“The concert opens with one of Haydn’s London Symphonies, Symphony No 102, one of 12 symphonies written in 1794 on a visit to England. Rarely performed, it opens with stately grace and progresses to joyous vigour and is regarded as one of his finest symphonies in both scope and scale.

“Michael Collins does double duty as both soloist and conductor in Mozart’s evergreen Clarinet Concerto, a work of exquisite beauty that has become one of the most popular pieces in the repertoire.

“Completed just two months before Mozart’s death for his friend, the clarinettist Anton Stadler, its tender slow movement has featured in the soundtracks of films such as The King’s Speech and Out of Africa and often appears in the top 10 of Classic FM’s Hall of Fame.

“Beethoven’s elegant and expansive Symphony No 1 which completes this concert is clearly influenced by the composer’s teachers, Haydn and Mozart.

“First performed in 1800 in a concert he arranged himself, it impressed the Viennese public with Beethoven’s incredible talent.

“The form of the symphony pays homage to his teachers whilst at the same time pushing the boundaries of symphonic composition.”

Tickets from Brighton Dome ticket office in Church Road in person or by telephone on 01273 709709. Tickets also online via the website www.brightondome.org.

Brighton Phil is offering 50 per cent discount for students and under 18s.