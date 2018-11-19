Men try to force their way into Littlehampton flat

Police are looking for witnesses after a group of men tried to force their way into a flat in Littlehampton.

Officers investigating the aggravated burglary said that around 12.40am on Wednesday, November 14, a ‘number of men’ forced their way through the front door of the building in New Road.

They tried to do the same through the door of an individual flat before leaving, a police spokesman confirmed.

At about the same time another reported to police that he had been chased by men near Lidl in New Road. The man managed to escape the attackers.

Police believe the two incidents may be linked.

If you witnessed any of these events or saw people acting suspiciously in the area, you can contact police online quoting serial number ‘33 of 14/11’.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.