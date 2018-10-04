Memory café launched to help Worthing people living with dementia

A new memory café has been launched in Worthing, giving a boost of support to people living with dementia in the community and their families.

Organised by Mike Jeffries, the managing director of Home Instead Senior Care in Worthing, with the support of Dementia Friendly Worthing and West Sussex Carers Support, the café opened for the first time last Wednesday.

Mike hopes the café, at West Worthing Baptist Church in South Street, Tarring, will provide a forum for people living with dementia and those who support them to meet, make friends and share experiences.

Mike said: “Living with dementia can be a lonely existence, but we hope that launching the memory café will allow people to come together and realise they are not alone.

“Everyone is welcome, but the café is being set up to encourage people with dementia and those that support them to get together.”

Superstar Arts organised a craft and cake sale for the launch and there were complimentary refreshments, as well as some nostalgic music for visitors to enjoy. Lots of home care professionals were on hand to offer support, advice and information to people attending.

Mike said the first café event was a really good starting point, as there is nothing else like it offered to people with dementia in Worthing at the moment.

Carers at the event told Mike they felt it was very positive, and he is keen for the service to continue on a regular basis to provide a place for people to spend some time in a safe place in the community.

The memory café will run at West Worthing Baptist Church every fourth Wednesday of the month from 2pm to 4pm.

The dates for the next two events will be October 24 and November 28, with a break in December as the church will be in use.

Home Instead Senior Care offers companionship services, home help services and personal care services to people living at home. It was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

There are approximately 120 home care companies in England that have been rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. Home Instead has been awarded 37 of those outstanding ratings.

For more details about the memory café or for further information about the services offered by Home Instead Senior Care, contact Mike Jeffries on 01903 206079.

