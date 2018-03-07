Memorial unveiled for Littlehampton suffragette

The great-great niece of a suffragette attended the unveiling of a memorial in her honour.

Lucy Neal was invited by The Votes for Women Centenary Group to Marina Gardens in Littlehampton for the unveiling of a tree and bench to mark the life of Mary Neal, a leading suffragette from Littlehampton and morris dance revivalist.

A plaque unveiling for Mary Neal, Littlehampton suffragette, at Marina Gardens. Picture: Mal Simms

The event on Saturday, February 24 was also attended by the vice-chairman of Arun District Council Alan Gammon and Kevin Page, leader of the centenary group.

Lucy Neal commemorated the tree plaque in Mary’s name, having read from Mr Page’s mothers’ poem ‘Victoria Station’. She dedicated the bench to the folk dance ‘Dancing on the Platform’.

Mr Page wished to thank Churchill Retirement for financing the plaques, and said his aim to plant 100 trees in memory of the suffragettes by 2028 had received a ‘positive response’ from Arun District Council.

Click here to read more about a similar plaque unveiling for Cicely Hale, another prominent Littlehampton suffragette.