Members of the public join 'large scale search' for missing 83-year-old in Pagham

A large scale multi-agency search was launched for a missing 83-year-old woman in Pagham last night.

The elderly woman had not been seen since she went for a walk with her dog in Pagham at 5pm on Saturday afternoon (October 6), police confirmed.

A spokesman from the Littlehampton Coastguard said last night: "Sussex Police / Arun Police are very worried about an elderly lady who is missing tonight in the Pagham area - went for walk 5pm with her dog - we just found the dog near Pagham church but she is still missing - dark, wet and windy."

A large scale search was launched which included the Littlehampton Coastguard team, Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, Arun Police, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, The Police Helicopter from NPAS, Sussex Search & Rescue and Hampshire Search and Rescue.

Many members of the public also came out to help search, according to the coastguard spokesman.

The woman was found safe shortly after 11pm, police confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Littlehampton Coastguard

"Thankfully the lady was found, and returned to safety for a medical check over," the coastguard spokesman said.

The spokesman also thanked The Lamb Inn in Pagham Road for their 'hospitality and hot drinks'.

SEE MORE: Watch the highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Sussex

Sussex ‘invaded’ by swarms of ladybirds

Sussex busker says goodbye to the streets: ‘Today I got my house keys’