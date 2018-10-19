Medical hub opens in Worthing town centre church

A medical hub has opened in a converted church in Worthing town centre.

Based in a historic church in Buckingham Road, Worthing, the Panacea Medical Centre describes itself as ‘a brand-new ‘hub’ of excellence for healthcare’.

The Panacea Medical Centre in Buckingham Road, Worthing

The centre is home to private clinics specialising in skin and eye care and spaces which healthcare professionals can rent.

Steve Berrett, Director of Commercial Property at Michael Jones & Company commented: “This is such a fantastic use of what was previously an empty space. The owners have turned the redundant building into something that is not only useful and positive for the community, but they have also created small business space for the local health and medical sector.

The Panacea Medical Centre in Buckingham Road, Worthing

“The fit out is to a very high standard and offers flexible sized work rooms across the three floors.”

Built in 1903, the Gothic-style church building has recently been converted to a 44 room, three-storey hospital and day surgery centre. The design won an award for the ‘best conversion building’ in 2014 and many of the original features of the building have been retained.

This includes a shared reception area, outpatient and consultancy rooms, administration suite and large training/conference room.

Current occupiers include cosmetic skin specialists, AureumSkin; audiologist, Listen Hearing Care; and the day surgery eye clinic, with facilities including patient triaging and recovery, two operating theatres, a preparation area and fully equipped theatre facilities.

The Panacea Medical Centre in Buckingham Road, Worthing

The remaining space available for medical professionals to rent includes a ground floor outpatient block with seven glass-fronted rooms which Michael Jones & Company said would be ‘ideally suited for use by closely associated ancillary services such as a cafeteria, pharmacy, beauty therapy, acupuncture and other paramedical usage’.

The first and second floors are organised with a total of 22 consulting rooms, each with associated waiting areas.

There is a separate area which has been designed for administration use with three large open plan rooms offering ideal space for admin, training or seminars.

Strategically situated in the heart of Worthing town, the Centre is one street from the main shopping area and close to M&S, Boots and The Body Shop.

The central location makes it easily accessible by bus, train and car and plenty of parking is available at either the private car park to the rear of the building, or directly opposite at the public multi-story car park, a Michael Jones & Company spokesman said.

For further information on what space is available to let, or to request a viewing, contact Michael Jones & Company’s commercial team by phone: 01903 201 212 or email: commercial@michaeljones.co.uk.