Mayor backs youth charity for fundraising

The mayor of Littlehampton has chosen a youth charity to support in his second year in office.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper is fundraising for Arun Youth Projects, which runs youth clubs for young people in Littlehampton, Rustington and East Preston.

He said he was inspired to choose them as his mayoral charity after hearing the service manager Ben Young and Jon Jolly, Arun Church business manager which co-runs the project, defend young people at a public meeting dominated by issues with youth gangs.

He said: “Having been given the opportunity to be mayor for a second year I wanted to make sure I picked the right cause to support and wanted to make sure it was something that would help the town.”

The money will go towards the Littlehampton creative arts and social clubs bursary, helping young people financially to get involved in these groups.

Ben Young said: “This is an exciting opportunity for AYP to work together with the Mayor to best support young people interested in creative arts or social clubs.

“The bursary will be accessible to young people needing financial support in performing arts, visual art, architecture or to pay for the costs associated with joining a social club such as scouts or girlguiding. We look forward to working with the mayor and other local organisations to best support local young people.”

Last year, the mayor supported the Friends of Mewsbrook Park, which he is now chairman of. To find out more, go to arunchurch.com/ayp.