Masterchef winner gives culinary class on tackling food waste

Winner of Masterchef 2018 Kenny Tutt has said he was 'thrilled' to share tips and tricks to tackle food waste at an event in Chichester today.

Kenny, from Worthing, delivered a culinary masterclass focusing on how to ‘love your leftovers’ by turning food which may have ended up in the bin into delicious dishes organised by West Sussex County Council.

Kenny said: “I am thrilled to be working with my local waste partnership on this exciting new campaign and I can’t wait to show fellow residents in West Sussex how to create some quick and easy food from what potentially could have ended up in the bin.

"There are so many great things you can do with leftovers from vibrant curries to beautiful casseroles or soups, but often people just need a few pointers to get them started.



"I’m hoping that the events will be hugely successful and that they kick start a whole new ethos across our county to stop people wasting valuable money on food that ultimately ends up in the bin.”

Food waste makes up nearly a third of the average rubbish bin in West Sussex which is the equivalent of nearly 20 rubbish trucks full of food being thrown away every day.

On average residents in West Sussex are binning the equivalent of £20 per month per person.

DM1872937a.jpg MasterChef Kenny Tutt. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

West Sussex County Council said the campaign will raise awareness on food waste and provide advice on how to ‘be a smart shopper’, ‘freeze with ease’ and ‘love your leftovers’.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re really excited to have Kenny headlining our events and talking people through the importance of loving their leftovers.



“It’s hard to believe how much of the food we buy is wasted and that there are a lot of steps we could take to prevent so much of it going in the bin; like prepping and freezing food we aren’t going to use and shopping smarter so we only buy the things we need.



“It has become more apparent that something needs to be done and we’re hoping that our ‘Fight Against Food Waste’ campaign will stop people from automatically throwing food waste in the bin and will encourage our residents to think before they throw.”