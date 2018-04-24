Marathon of success for determined runner

An East Preston runner completed the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, raising £1,000 for British Heart Foundation.

Jason Rassell, 48, took on the challenge in memory of his dad John, who died of a heart attack aged 61. He completed the 26.2 mile run in 4 hours 16 minutes.

Jason said: “Taking part in the London Marathon was a huge challenge and an incredible experience.

“The atmosphere on the day was brilliant and I am proud to have been part of the Heart Runners team for such an iconic event.”

Jason started working at British Heart Foundation as learning and development manager in December.

Seeing the work the charity does inspired him to take on a fundraising challenge: ten half marathons, three marathons and one Olympic triathlon.

Jason added: “Knowing I was running for a wonderful charity made me determined to succeed.”

This was Jason’s 20th marathon, and it was the hottest London Marathon on record. He took up running eight years ago and said his dad would have been amazed he had run the marathon.

Karen McDonnell, events manager at British Heart Foundation, said: “Without the dedication and commitment of people like Jason, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fail to amaze me and it was incredible to see Jason and around 400 others take on such a tough challenge and help us stop heart disease in its tracks.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/jason-rassell2017 for more information about Jason’s challenge, or to make a donation.

