Man trapped in car freed by firefighters after collision in Lancing

A man trapped inside a car following a collision in Lancing was freed by firefighters.

The collision, which involved two cars, happened at the junction of Seaside Road and Freshbrook Road in South Lancing last night, police said.

The collision happened at the junction of Seaside Road and Freshbrook Road in Lancing. Picture: Google Street View

The man was taken to Worthing Hospital, said South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A spokesman said: “At 8.01pm yesterday (April 10), we sent a car and two ambulances to a two-car road accident in Seaside Road, Lancing.

“The fire service helped release a trapped patient and the man was taken to Worthing Hospital with a chest injury.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Seaside Road, Lancing at 8.02pm yesterday evening (April 10).

“Two engines and a heavy rescue vehicle attended. On arrival, crews worked to extract a person from one of the vehicles using hydraulic and electric cutting equipment.

“They were successfully released and handed to the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service. We left at 9.07pm.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said occupants from both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Meet our Herald and Gazette Takeaway of the Year 2019 winner, Littlehampton Fish and Chips

Tributes to much-loved Worthing man found unconscious in town centre