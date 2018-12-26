Man taken to hospital after Bognor collision

A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Bognor on Christmas Eve, police confirmed.

Police attended the scene following reports of a collision in Stanhorn Grove at 11.53pm on Monday, December 24, a spokesman said.

The scene of the collision

An ambulance took a man to hospital, said the police spokesman.

