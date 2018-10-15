Man stabbed in chest at Rustington property

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest at a property in Rustington.
Sussex Police said a man is in hospital due to the stabbing, which took place at a property in Guildford Road, Littlehampton.
A spokesman said: “Police were called about 6pm on Sunday, October 14 to reports a man had been stabbed.
“A 30-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken to hospital in a serious but stable non-life threatening condition.
“Another man received a minor injury to his leg.
“A 47-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of ABH and GBH with intent. She remains in custody.
“They are all known to each other.”