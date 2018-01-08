Man’s body tragically found in back garden

Police attended a tragic incident earlier today when a man’s body was found in his back garden.

Sussex Police confirmed that at around 10.30am officers went to an address in Buttermere Way, Rustington, after the body of a man in his sixties had been found in the garden.

A spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two scene of crime vehicles and two police cars in the street.

Our thoughts are with the man and his family.