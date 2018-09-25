Man known as ‘E.T.’ threatens Littlehampton pensioner for feeding swans

A pensioner who was intimidated by a man known as ‘E.T.’ for feeding swans said he ‘wants his freedom back’.

According to Susex Police, on Saturday, September 8 police received a report of an ‘aggressive man close to the RNLI station on Littlehampton seafront’.

The informant, described as ‘a local man in his 60s’, had been feeding the swans at about 8.45am that day when he was approached by a man on a bike, who shouted at him to stop feeding them. He then made off from the scene.

The victim, who did not want to be identified out of fear the man could find out where he lived, said the incident left him ‘absolutely frightened’, carrying an attack alarm which emits smoke for safety.

He said: “I just want my freedom back and to do what any other citizen does: walking around without fear of being attacked.”

Police described the suspect as white, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 8in, with black shoulder length hair and of rugged appearance. He had a dog in a basket on his handlebars, and the victim suggested he is known locally as ‘E.T.’.

He said: “He is really against people feeding swans. He said he would write to the Queen; he has a mentality that really worries me.”

Police said officers advised the victim to contact police if he get information which could identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 136 of 10/09.