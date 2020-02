A man has been injured in a traffic accident in Shoreham.

According to an eyewitness, the accident happened near Montgomery Motors in High Street, Shoreham, by the roadworks. A cyclist was seen being helped by members of the public before police arrived, and nearby road workers were controlling traffic.

Sussex Police

Police said: "We have responded to a report of a traffic incident in High St, Shoreham, at 8.49am on Tuesday (18 February). A man is receiving medical attention."