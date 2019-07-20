Man dies in 'tragic accident' at Sussex beach

A man has tragically died after falling onto a wall while attempting to kite surf at a Sussex beach, police said.

Emergency services were called to the tragic incident at Camber Sands, near Rye, East Sussex, at just after 10.10am today (July 20).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Emergency services went to the beach at Camber Sands near Rye, just after 10.10am on Saturday (July 20 ), after a report that a 47-year-old man had sustained serious injuries by falling on to a wall while attempting to kite surf.

"Sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene. His death is being treated a tragic accident and next of kin have been informed."

The man was not from the local area, police said.

A spokesman added that the coroners officer was continuing enquiries.