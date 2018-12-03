Man dies at Angmering railway station

A man has died at Angmering railway station this morning.

According to British Transport Police, officers were called to Angmering railway station at 6.20am this morning after a report of a man in cardiac arrest on the platform.

Read more:

Worthing man crowned UK’s top arm-wrestler – and our reporter challenged him to a match

Worthing tyre shop industrial accident leaves man seriously injured

Police make seven arrests for drink-driving in Sussex in just two hours

A force spokesman said: “Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however, despite their best efforts a 63-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.”

The spokesman said the incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.