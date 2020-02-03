Man dies after crash on A29 at Bury Hill

A motorcyclist has died after a collision on the A29 at Bury Hill this afternoon (Monday, February 3), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Since around 1.40pm, emergency services have been on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor.

Police said both vehicles were travelling southbound towards the Whiteways Lodge roundabout.

A spokesman said: “The male motorcyclist was sadly confirmed dead at the scene; no other injuries have been reported.

“A section of the road is likely to remain closed for some time, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

“If you saw what happened, or have dash cam which may have captured the incident, please report it online or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Dunham.”

