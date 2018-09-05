Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Shoreham

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times at a property on Shoreham Beach last night (Tuesday, September 4).

A 32-year-old man handed himself into a police station in Slough, Berkshire, at lunchtime on Wednesday (5 September), confirmed police.

He has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody, police said.

Officers were called to a property on Sussex Wharf on Shoreham Beach around 8.15pm last night to a report a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious but not life threatening condition, said police.

Residents on the Beach reported numerous police cars at Sussex Wharf, with a search helicopter circling overhead.

Detective Inspector Chris Leech said: “A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a woman in Shoreham.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this investigation.”

