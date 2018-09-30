Man arrested in connection with Rustington house fire

A man has been arrested in connection with the house fire in Lawrence Avenue in Rustington this afternoon, police have confirmed.

An Arun Police spokesman said all occupants of houses in the immediate area have been accounted for and were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Emergency services respond to a house fire in Rustington SUS-180930-164811001

Police have asked anybody who may have seen what happened to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 703 of 30/09.

Read the original story here: Emergency services respond to house fire in Rustington



