Man arrested for ‘frightening and erratic behaviour’ in Worthing

A man was arrested in Worthing town centre today for ‘frightening and erratic behaviour’, police said.

Officers received calls from passers-by and drivers just after 4.30pm.

The man, who was ‘jumping on cars’, ‘threatening people’ and ‘behaving erratically’, was arrested just 14 minutes later, police said.

Two people were believed to have been slightly hurt in the disturbance, police added.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Calls began to come at 4.35pm about a man running around the town centre including Grafton Road and Portland Square, jumping on cars, threatening people and behaving erratically.

“By 4.49pm officers had found and arrested him in Portland Square, using captor spray to help safely restrain him.

“Police have seized a penknife but there are no reports of anyone being stabbed.”

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell added: “This was a disturbing incident in which members of the public were frightened, but our officers responded very quickly and resolved the situation without any serious consequences.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 859 of 14/05.