Man, 24, arrested after crash near Littlehampton

Witnesses are being sought by police following a crash which left a 22-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The single vehicle crash is said to have happened shortly before 6.15pm yesterday (Saturday, December 23) on the A284 at Lyminster, near Littlehampton, according to police.

In a statement police said blue Renault Clio collided with a tree and the casualty, a passenger in the car, and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

It added a 24-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The A284 was closed to traffic between its junctions with Coomes Way and Church Lane, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sergeant Huw Watts, of the Surrey and Sussex road policing unit, said: “We want to talk to anyone who may have seen what happened or who noticed the car being driven shortly before it crashed.”

Information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Stanford.