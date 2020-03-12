Man, 22, charged with rape after woman attacked in Shoreham

A man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked in Shoreham, police confirmed.

Jordan Murphy, 22, a warehouseman, of Hammy Close, Shoreham, is due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 12) charged with rape, police said.

The attack on a woman in her 20s took place near Middle Road, Shoreham, at about 2.30am on Sunday (8 March) when she was walking home, according to police.

He has also been charged with common assault relating to a separate incident shortly beforehand, just off nearby Old Shoreham Road, in which another woman in her 20s was grabbed by a man but ran off unharmed, police said.

Prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, confirmed police.

SEE MORE: Steyning Grammar School teachers consider industrial action over academy plans

Shoreham Beach Boxpark café opening date is delayed