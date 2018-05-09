Major blaze in Arundel home

A major blaze broke out in an Arundel home last night (Tuesday).

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Canada Road where a fire was engulfing the roof of a semi-detached property at about 9.41pm.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to help extinguish the flames.

The fire was accidental, according to the fire and rescue service, and no one was hurt.

An inspection will be carried out today (Wednesday).

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

