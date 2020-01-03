A road in Felpham is blocked after a serious accident this morning (Friday, January 3).

Sussex Police has confirmed officers were called to reports of an accident involving a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle on B2259 Felpham Way.

According to traffic reports, Felpham Road is blocked both ways, resulting in slow traffic in the area.

Stagecoach South advised that it would be diverting buses away from the area.

Its post on Twitter read: "Due to a major accident in Felpham, buses are diverted between Bognor, Flansham and Littlehampton are are subject to delays and cancellations."

