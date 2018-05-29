Magic of countryside is showcased

Thousands of visitors are in for an unforgettable experience, combining spine tingling entertainment with the best in countryside living, as the gates burst open for three fun-packed days at the 2018 South of England Show in Ardingly, on Thursday, June 7 until Saturday, June 9.

The event boasts entertainment alongside impressive British agriculture, horticulture, forestry, equestrianism, rural crafts, delicious food and drink, plus an abundance of shopping, there really is something for everyone at this unique event.

SUS-180525-150505001

The centre-piece of the highly anticipated new Entertainment Zone will feature the Long Man Brewery music stage which boasts a three-day programme of top musical talent from across the region. The stage, curated by Ditchling Museum of Art & Craft and designed by contemporary designer Morag Myerscough, promises to be a visual explosion of colour.

Young fans of TV’s PAW Patrol will have the chance to meet characters, Chase and Marshall on the Saturday of the Show in the Entertainment Zone which will also feature a double decker bus, funfair, flight simulator, face-painting, axe-throwing, BMX stunt demos, Haywards Heath Rugby Club activity sessions, Laser Qube experience and a fabulous food court.

The South of England Showground will host in excess of 65,000 people across the three days, around 2,000 livestock animals and a huge variety of equestrian breeds, over 400 quality retail stands, hundreds of competitions, crafts and activities, mouth-watering food and drink options and a massive floral marquee offering a horticultural feast for the eyes.

This year’s must see Ardingly Ring attraction is the famously talented Atkinson Action Horses, the stunt riding team from TV’s Victoria, Peaky Blinders and Poldark.

SUS-180525-150442001

This is in addition to family favourites including the high-energy Shetland Pony Grand National; the quintessentially British Hound Parades and Inter Hunt Relay, world-class Showjumping from riders across the UK, impressive Heavy Horse turnouts, and not forgetting the amazing livestock display.

Thousands of school students have already booked their place to experience a close up of the countryside, while dozens of schools and colleges from across the region are involved in competitions, exhibits and interactive displays, which can be seen in the superb Discover the Countryside Zone, Hadlow Agricultural Machinery Area and the prestigious Young Craftsman of the Year competition and awards ceremony.

Kelly Grant, development director of the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “We have worked really hard to deliver a fresh and upbeat Show programme this year to appeal to all people of interests and ages. Our shows are vital to help fund the charitable work the Society does throughout the year to support countryside education and we warmly invite and encourage new members, audiences and families to join us for unforgettable experience and enjoy a feast for the senses at the greatest countryside Show in the South East.”

Family and friends can take full advantage of the ticket prices again this year with under 16s going free (accompanied by a paying adult £21) and senior citizens (aged 65+) and students £19. There is also free parking and a regular bus shuttle service from Haywards Heath train station. Advance tickets are available online at www.seas.org.uk