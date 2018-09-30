M27’s Romsey Bridge opens ahead of schedule

Highways England has confirmed M27’s Romsey Bridge has reopened after work was completed ahead of schedule.

The bridge closure, between junctions three and five, was forcing some drivers to take 60 mile diversions, causing chaos to travellers heading in both directions.

Initially planned to reopen tomorrow (October 1), the news is sure to delight travellers who were potentially dreading an arduous journey over the next two days.

