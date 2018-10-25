Luxury Rustington home with six bedrooms on private estate

Located on the private Willowhayne estate in Rustington is this fantastic luxury detached family home built in 2013.

Built to an extremely high specification this wonderful home, in Cross Road, offers four reception rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, double garage, together with many hi-spec features.

The Willowhayne is considered to be one of the premier marine estates on this stretch of the south coast, located between Rustington and East Preston with direct access to the beach and greensward.

It offers an extremely popular location to many purchasers seeking relocation from London and Surrey.

The area is well served with an abundance of leisure facilities close to hand, including Ham Manor Golf Club and Lanes Health club.

Chichester Marina and Goodwood Racecourse are both within easy reach, while well-known private schools are close at hand, to include Windlesham House and Lancing College.

The extremely popular village of Rustington has a superb range of shopping facilities to include Waitrose and popular cafés, bars and restaurants.

The nearest railway station can be found at Angmering with links to London Victoria.

Guide Price £1,500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk