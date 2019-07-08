Love Island: Worthing shows its support for Amy Hart after exit

Worthing has shown its support for Amy Hart after exiting the Love Island villa.
The 26-year-old former air hostess has reportedly walked from the villa following a difficult week on the ITV2 show which saw her split from her partner Curtis Pritchard, 23.
On Facebook, the residents of Worthing were quick to show their support for one of the town's most famous faces of 2019.
Claire Miller said: "Amy has proven that she genuinely wanted to find love. She has been an awesome islander."
Denise Wye added: "Well done Amy. You are amazing, dignified and a wonderful lady. X"
Vivi Poos echoed that sentiment. She said: "Good for her, she can walk out knowing she kept her dignity. Well done Amy!! Go be with your family xxx"
Kerrie Hopkins said: "I’m glad she’s left ... it was sad watching her so upset ... she’s 100% done right thing ... well done Amy xxx"
Ann Barlow said what many others were also feeling: "She can leave with her head held high. Well done Amy."