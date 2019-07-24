Love Island to return with two series next year

ITV has decided to bring back not one but two series of Love Island in 2020 as this year has seen record breaking views.

Millions of viewers have tuned in to watch the dramas of this year’s series which featured Worthing’s Amy Hart.

The 26-year-old former air hostess touched thousands of hearts when she decided to leave the Mallorcan villa after breaking things off with coupled up partner, Curtis Pritchard, earlier this month.

It is now the final week of this year’s series but it will not be long until the dramatic scenes return to our screens as representatives from ITV have confirmed that there will not only be the usual summer edition of the series in Majorca but there will also be a winter edition located in South Africa.

