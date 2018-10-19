Long-service awards for Angmering Scout group trio, including 97-year-old Stan

Three members of 1st Angmering Scouts have been presented with long-service awards by the district commissioner.

Ruth Waterman, Stan Edson and Wendy Gregory have helped the group for a total of 150 years between them.

Chairman Roger Day said: “They each started to help when their son joined the Cubs and during this time, Stan and Wendy have been leaders and all of them have raised many thousands of pounds by holding regular jumble and plant sales.

“Stan, who is 97, still collects the entrance fee on jumble sale days.”

