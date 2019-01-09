Long delays in Worthing and Shoreham due to temporary traffic lights and broken-down vehicle

There are long delays between Shoreham and Worthing due to temporary traffic lights and a broken-down vehicle.

According to traffic reports, one lane is closed westbound on the A27, Upper Brighton Road, between the A283 Steyning Road and Grinstead Lane.

The A27 is currently blocked

Temporary traffic lights on the A259 in Lancing due to electricity works are also causing a lot of traffic. Traffic reports suggest there is also queueing traffic on Brighton Road in both directions around Old Salts Farm Road.

There is congestion to B&Q in Shoreham for westbound traffic, eastbound traffic back to Worthing.