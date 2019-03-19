Littlehampton Wave Leisure Centre opening date revealed

The opening date of the new £16m Littlehampton Wave leisure centre has been revealed.

The doors to the new centre in Sea Road, Littlehampton, will officially open next week on Friday, March 29.

Residents will be able to make use of an eight-lane, 25 metre pool, a multi-purpose pool with moveable floor, a comprehensive 85 station gym boasting the latest technology, a large functional space that can divide into two dance studios, a sports hall equipped for a host of activities and a 25 station indoor cycling studio.

New classes will include POUND, a cardio based session inspired by the energising fun of playing the drums, an extended programme of Les Mills Classes, OMNIA Group Training in the gym and Myride Cinematic Immersive Experience classes in the indoor cycling studio with both live and virtual instructors.

Following feedback from the public at a consultation, the new centre includes a café, spectator seating in the pool area, a multi-purpose room/meeting room and a sauna.

The Littlehampton Wave also features a Changing Places room which provides toilet and changing facilities with specialist equipment – including a height adjustable changing bench and hoist.

The project was delivered by construction company Willmott Dixon on behalf of Arun District Council and was completed on budget, a spokesman from the council confirmed.

Philippa Dart, Director of Services at Arun District Council, said: “In 2014, Arun District Council started the project to build a new leisure centre in Littlehampton.

“We listened to what the community wanted, and now we have delivered this amazing building in a stunning location.

“Who wouldn’t want to visit and enjoy everything that the Littlehampton Wave has to offer, set so close to the sea and in a beautiful park?

“So, we warmly welcome everyone to come and visit the Littlehampton Wave to see for themselves everything this fantastic new centre has to offer.”

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, Managing Director Freedom Leisure, said: “We have been working closely with Arun District Council on the development of their brand new leisure facility, and are extremely excited that it is nearly ready to open!

“They’ve created an extremely high-spec centre with a huge range of facilities, meaning that there really is something for everyone.

“This centre features one of the best gyms in the area and a cycling studio to rival the top boutique studios in London, plus a fabulous swimming pool!

“We pride ourselves on having one of the best learn to swim programmes in the country, and are delighted that this new pool will allow us to provide many additional lessons to adults and children in Littlehampton, on top of our already high-in-demand programme.

“As experienced leisure operators we are looking forward to welcoming both local residents and visitors, and we have some really great value options for everyone.”

