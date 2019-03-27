Littlehampton Wave: Have a look inside the new leisure centre ahead of its opening
The £16million Littlehampton Wave leisure centre in Sea Road is set to open on Friday (March 29).
The Gazette was given a preview peek behind the scenes to see how the newly completed facility is shaping up prior to the grand unveiling.
1. Littlehampton Wave
The project, with construction by Wilmott Dixon, was completed on-budget
Arun District Council
2. Littlehampton Wave
A new caf� gives views of the new 25m swimming pool
Arun District Council
3. Littlehampton Wave
The cycling studio will 'rival the boutique studios in London', according to Freedom Leisure
Arun District Council
4. Littlehampton Wave
The 'large functional space' can be divided into two dance studios or used for other sports
Arun District Council
Other 3rd Party
View more