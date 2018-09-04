Littlehampton venue owner offers lifeline for Highdown Hotel weddings and Look and Sea Centre groups

The owner of a venue in Littlehampton has offered a lifeline for those affected by the closures of the Highdown Hotel and the Look & Sea Centre.

Soon-to-be-weds have had their plans cancelled after learning the Highdown Hotel in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was changing ownership through social media. Click here to read more.

W38022H13-HighdownParking''Highdown Hotel Car Parking. Pictured is the car park at Highdown Hotel. Worthing. ENGSUS00120130916152207

And on Friday, groups which use the Look & Sea Centre in Surrey Road, Littlehampton, were left without a home after the business which ran it went into administration, also affecting people who had booked the Harbour Lights restaurant for functions.

When Julie Fear, owner of the Boat House in the Marina in Ferry Road, Littlehampton, heard of their plight, she wanted to help – so she is trying to accomodate those affected.

She said she has been indundated with ‘hundreds of emails’ after the news broke about the two closures, and has so far booked in three weddings which were due to take place at the hotel, and several networking groups which met at the Look & Sea.

Regarding the Look & Sea closure, she said: “It was dreadfully sad. I know how hard it is in business, and my heart goes out to all of them.

W18300H13-HarbourLights - W18304H13-HarbourLights 260413 LP''GV of Harbour Light at the Look and Sea centre, Surrey Street, Littlehampton. ENGSUS00120130426160414

“I would like to see it open again. I’m friends with some of the staff there, and it was their livelihoods.”

When she read about the latest chapter in the Highdown Hotel saga, she said: “That was just pure shock – I felt for the poor people that hadn’t been told. That is meant to be your day.

“If I can help to make their days special, I will; I only got married myself recently so I know how important it is that it runs smoothly.”

She said it was important for businesses to support each other when the chips were down. When her restaurant was gutted last year in a fire caused by smouldering tea towels, the town rallied around her, and Julie saw this as her opportunity to repay the debt. She said: “I had a lot of support this time last year, and it is nice to be able to do things for the community.”

To get in touch, visit their website.