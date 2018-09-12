Littlehampton Town Show is hailed a success

One of the biggest community celebrations in the town’s calendar has been hailed as ‘another resounding success’ by organisers.

Littlehampton’s sixteenth town show and family fun day took place at Rosemead Park on Saturday afternoon .

The Littlehampton Flower Club stall

The events included a horticultural and craft show, the garden and the allotments competition awards ceremony, live music and a free dog show.

Alan Humphrey, show manager, said the Horticultural Marquee attracted 605 entries from 118 exhibitors – 42 of which were children.

These numbers were up on last year, he added.

Wendy Minton was one of the more successful exhibitors along with Mr M Shambrook, Mr M Kempson and Mr T Love.

The Wicked Quilters stall

Winners in the children’s classes were Miss I Layt, Miss A Cotton and Miss A Bradshaw, Mr Humphrey said.

More than 50 groups showcased their organisations in the community marquee.

These included the history society, the Wicked Quilters, Littlehampton and District camera club, the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, the living history group and the Sussex Tornados.

Another stand was manned by staff from Littlehampton Shopmobility, who were pleased to receive a visit from the mayor.

The Sussex Tornados

Alan Gammon, chairman of Shopmobility said: “It was a really good day for the charity, our tombola raised £117 that will go towards buying a new mobility scooter.

“The visit from mayor Billy and his husband Chris rounded the day off perfect for us.”

For children, there were rides and activities, a youth tent and a chill-out zone run by Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts.

A list of the 2018 cup and medal winners is as follows:

Harry White Cup for ChrysanthemumS - Mr. K KRESSNER

Silver Chrysanthemum Society Medal - Mr. K KRESSNER

R T Page Cup for Dahlias - Mr. A. HUMPHREY

Parker Hannifin Cup for Best in Horticultural Classes - Mr. A. HUMPHREY

Silver Dahlia Society Medal - Mr. A. HUMPHREY

Bronze Dahlia Society Medal - Mrs. W. MINTON

Jim and Peggy Brett Cup - Mr. M SHAMBROOK

Robert Maitland Trophy for Best Exhibit Classes 22-33 - Mr. M SHAMBROOK

Howard Ockenden Cup for Roses - Mr. R. PERKS

Catcher Recruitment Trophy for Rose Button Hole - Mr. K. HUNTER

How Cup for most points Cactus Classes - Mrs. J. SHAMBROOK

Allotment Cup for Vegetables - Mrs. W. MINTON

Allan Luckin Cup for Collection of Vegetables - Mr. M. KEMPSON

Salad Bowl Trophy for Collection of Salads - Mr. T LOVE

Elizabeth Jane Brett Cup for Best Tomato Exhibit - Mr. M. SHAMBROOK

Eric Carpenter Memorial Cup for Fruit Mr. A. HUMPHREY

Acorn Print Cup for Best Fruit Exhibit LINDA WARLAND

Junior Shield for Children’s classes Miss I LAYT

Chairman’s Trophy for Runner Up Children’s Classes Miss A COTTON

Glyn Allen Trophy Best overall children’s exhibit Miss A BRADSHAW

Trophy in Age Groups 7 and under Miss I. LAYT

8 – 12 - Miss A COTTON

13 – 16 - Miss M ALLEN

Cuff Miller Cup for Domestic Mrs. A HEATH, Mr. D. DONOVAN

Victoria Cup Class 98 Victoria Sandwich Mrs. A HEATH

A.D.C. Rose Bowl for Inter Club Floral Art NOT AWARDED

C.M. Trophies Cup for most points Floral Art Mrs. W ELLIS

Suter Cup for Runner Up in Floral Art Mrs. G. COLLINS

Bracken Lodge Trophy for Best Exhibit in Floral Art Mrs. W. ELLIS

Littlehampton Gazette Trophy for Handicraft .Miss T JOHNSON

F A Holland Cup Photography Miss R. HEAD

Hotel and Catering Cup for Wine Mr. F HEDDITCH

Honey Cup for Honey NOT AWARDED

Community Cup WHITE MEADOWS GARDENING CLUB

OCKENDENS’ MASTER CLASS:

1st - Mr. M KEMPSON

2nd - Mrs. W MINTON

3rd - Mr. T LOVE

OCKENDENS’ SUPREME VASE

1st - Mrs. W MINTON

2nd - Mr. A HUMPHREY

3rd - Mrs. M FRENCH

BANKSIAN MEDAL- Mrs. W MINTON

BEST EXHIBIT (VOUCHER) Children 7 and under - Miss I. LAYT

8 – 12 - Master M O’HARA

13 – 16 - Miss A BRADSHAW

A full list of the 2018 first prize winners are as follows:

Mr K KRESSNER

Mr T LOVE

Mr. Alan HUMPHREY

Mrs. C EDWARDS

Mrs A BEDNARSKA

Mr E BROWN

L WARLAND

Mr D TURLEY

Mr F HEDDITCH

Miss. T. JOHNSON

JENNY GUMBRILL

Mr. D DONOVAN

Miss. R HEAD

Mr. M KEMPSON

Miss A BRADSHAW

Mrs. M MAY

Mr. M. SHAMBROOK

Master M. O’HARA

Mrs. M TURLEY

Mr P BUTLER

Mr. R. PERKS

Miss A. COTTON

Miss M MITCHELL

Miss M ALLEN

J L J GUMBRILL

Mrs. D. KEMPSON

Mrs K HERR

Mr. M. COPE

Mrs. G. COLLINS

Mrs. S. RYLANDS

Mrs. L HAGEN

Mrs A HEATH

Mrs M. HARRIS

Mrs. K. HOLLAND

Mr. R.BROWN

Master J ALLEN

Mr E HERR

Mrs. W MINTON

Mrs. J SHAMBROOK

Mrs. S E INGRAM

Miss L HERR

Mr. P. BUCKLEY-THOMSON

Mr. J BLANCHARD

Miss. J COOK

Mr P BAMARD

Ms P MARTIN

Mrs. J ROSENBLUM

Mr. D A CORPS

Mr. K HUNTER

Mrs M BIRKINSHAW

Miss .J GUMBRILL

Mrs. W ELLIS

Miss I. LAYT

Mrs. J WRIGHT

Mrs. D HEDDITCH

YAPTON PRIMARY SCHOOL