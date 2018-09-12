Littlehampton Town Show is hailed a success

One of the biggest community celebrations in the town’s calendar has been hailed as ‘another resounding success’ by organisers.
Littlehampton’s sixteenth town show and family fun day took place at Rosemead Park on Saturday afternoon .
The events included a horticultural and craft show, the garden and the allotments competition awards ceremony, live music and a free dog show.
Alan Humphrey, show manager, said the Horticultural Marquee attracted 605 entries from 118 exhibitors – 42 of which were children.
These numbers were up on last year, he added.
Wendy Minton was one of the more successful exhibitors along with Mr M Shambrook, Mr M Kempson and Mr T Love.
Winners in the children’s classes were Miss I Layt, Miss A Cotton and Miss A Bradshaw, Mr Humphrey said.
More than 50 groups showcased their organisations in the community marquee.
These included the history society, the Wicked Quilters, Littlehampton and District camera club, the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, the living history group and the Sussex Tornados.
Another stand was manned by staff from Littlehampton Shopmobility, who were pleased to receive a visit from the mayor.
Alan Gammon, chairman of Shopmobility said: “It was a really good day for the charity, our tombola raised £117 that will go towards buying a new mobility scooter.
“The visit from mayor Billy and his husband Chris rounded the day off perfect for us.”
For children, there were rides and activities, a youth tent and a chill-out zone run by Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts.
A list of the 2018 cup and medal winners is as follows:
Harry White Cup for ChrysanthemumS - Mr. K KRESSNER
Silver Chrysanthemum Society Medal - Mr. K KRESSNER
R T Page Cup for Dahlias - Mr. A. HUMPHREY
Parker Hannifin Cup for Best in Horticultural Classes - Mr. A. HUMPHREY
Silver Dahlia Society Medal - Mr. A. HUMPHREY
Bronze Dahlia Society Medal - Mrs. W. MINTON
Jim and Peggy Brett Cup - Mr. M SHAMBROOK
Robert Maitland Trophy for Best Exhibit Classes 22-33 - Mr. M SHAMBROOK
Howard Ockenden Cup for Roses - Mr. R. PERKS
Catcher Recruitment Trophy for Rose Button Hole - Mr. K. HUNTER
How Cup for most points Cactus Classes - Mrs. J. SHAMBROOK
Allotment Cup for Vegetables - Mrs. W. MINTON
Allan Luckin Cup for Collection of Vegetables - Mr. M. KEMPSON
Salad Bowl Trophy for Collection of Salads - Mr. T LOVE
Elizabeth Jane Brett Cup for Best Tomato Exhibit - Mr. M. SHAMBROOK
Eric Carpenter Memorial Cup for Fruit Mr. A. HUMPHREY
Acorn Print Cup for Best Fruit Exhibit LINDA WARLAND
Junior Shield for Children’s classes Miss I LAYT
Chairman’s Trophy for Runner Up Children’s Classes Miss A COTTON
Glyn Allen Trophy Best overall children’s exhibit Miss A BRADSHAW
Trophy in Age Groups 7 and under Miss I. LAYT
8 – 12 - Miss A COTTON
13 – 16 - Miss M ALLEN
Cuff Miller Cup for Domestic Mrs. A HEATH, Mr. D. DONOVAN
Victoria Cup Class 98 Victoria Sandwich Mrs. A HEATH
A.D.C. Rose Bowl for Inter Club Floral Art NOT AWARDED
C.M. Trophies Cup for most points Floral Art Mrs. W ELLIS
Suter Cup for Runner Up in Floral Art Mrs. G. COLLINS
Bracken Lodge Trophy for Best Exhibit in Floral Art Mrs. W. ELLIS
Littlehampton Gazette Trophy for Handicraft .Miss T JOHNSON
F A Holland Cup Photography Miss R. HEAD
Hotel and Catering Cup for Wine Mr. F HEDDITCH
Honey Cup for Honey NOT AWARDED
Community Cup WHITE MEADOWS GARDENING CLUB
OCKENDENS’ MASTER CLASS:
1st - Mr. M KEMPSON
2nd - Mrs. W MINTON
3rd - Mr. T LOVE
OCKENDENS’ SUPREME VASE
1st - Mrs. W MINTON
2nd - Mr. A HUMPHREY
3rd - Mrs. M FRENCH
BANKSIAN MEDAL- Mrs. W MINTON
BEST EXHIBIT (VOUCHER) Children 7 and under - Miss I. LAYT
8 – 12 - Master M O’HARA
13 – 16 - Miss A BRADSHAW
A full list of the 2018 first prize winners are as follows:
Mr K KRESSNER
Mr T LOVE
Mr. Alan HUMPHREY
Mrs. C EDWARDS
Mrs A BEDNARSKA
Mr E BROWN
L WARLAND
Mr D TURLEY
Mr F HEDDITCH
Miss. T. JOHNSON
JENNY GUMBRILL
Mr. D DONOVAN
Miss. R HEAD
Mr. M KEMPSON
Miss A BRADSHAW
Mrs. M MAY
Mr. M. SHAMBROOK
Master M. O’HARA
Mrs. M TURLEY
Mr P BUTLER
Mr. R. PERKS
Miss A. COTTON
Miss M MITCHELL
Miss M ALLEN
J L J GUMBRILL
Mrs. D. KEMPSON
Mrs K HERR
Mr. M. COPE
Mrs. G. COLLINS
Mrs. S. RYLANDS
Mrs. L HAGEN
Mrs A HEATH
Mrs M. HARRIS
Mrs. K. HOLLAND
Mr. R.BROWN
Master J ALLEN
Mr E HERR
Mrs. W MINTON
Mrs. J SHAMBROOK
Mrs. S E INGRAM
Miss L HERR
Mr. P. BUCKLEY-THOMSON
Mr. J BLANCHARD
Miss. J COOK
Mr P BAMARD
Ms P MARTIN
Mrs. J ROSENBLUM
Mr. D A CORPS
Mr. K HUNTER
Mrs M BIRKINSHAW
Miss .J GUMBRILL
Mrs. W ELLIS
Miss I. LAYT
Mrs. J WRIGHT
Mrs. D HEDDITCH
YAPTON PRIMARY SCHOOL