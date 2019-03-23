Littlehampton to receive multi-million pound fund to regenerate town centre

Littlehampton is set to benefit from a multi-million pound government grant as part of investment in the ‘Great British Coast’.

Arun District Council will receive £2.45 million from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund to go towards the £5.77 million town centre public realm regeneration project.

Communities secretary, James Brokenshire, said he was determined to support the development of coastal communities across the South East as part of preparations for ‘Brexit and beyond’.

“All of the ambitious projects receiving funding today were designed and developed by local people who know what will make the biggest difference to their areas,” he said.

“The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future.”

Unveiled in 2016, the Littlehampton town centre public realm regeneration project was set out to build a ‘meaningful connection’ between the town centre, riverside and seafront, creating a ‘vibrant and attractive centre’ with space for ‘al fresco eating, seating for shoppers, markets, high quality concessions and street entertainment’.

Safer and more intuitive pedestrian routes were proposed, with plans to ‘de-clutter’ the street scene and add new high quality materials and furniture.

New seating, planting and lighting is also in the pipeline around the railway station to present a more attractive arrival to visitors.

Raised and paved crossings at the Arundel Road roundabout will infer pedestrian priority and changes are also planned to the entrance to The Arcade and the Beach Road roundabout.

A previous bid to the Coastal Communities Fund for £4.9 million was rejected by the Government in early 2017.

The three Coastal Communities Fund projects are forecast to collectively support over 1,200 jobs, and attract up to £4.2 million in additional investment from the public and private sectors.

This latest investment is the fifth round of awards from the fund in 2018/19. It comes on top of over £180 million from the coastal communities and coastal revival funds invested in more than 350 projects so far across the UK.

Coastal communities minister, Jake Berry, said: “This is an investment in the future of our coastal communities which builds on their rich heritage and huge potential.

“The world-class attractions and innovative businesses supported by the Coastal Community Fund and the Coastal Revival Fund will increase tourism, encourage investment and ensure people thrive up and down the Great British Coast.”

The Government recently announced the South East will receive at least £37 million from the new Stronger Towns Fund, a £1.6 billion investment which will enable new town deals across England, and the delivery of locally led projects creating new jobs, providing further training and boosting local growth.