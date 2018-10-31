Littlehampton to be part of international beacon lighting for Armistice Day commemorations

Littlehampton Town Council is hosting two events to mark the centenary of Armistice Day on November 11.

The Remembrance Sunday parade will assemble next to the town clock, in High Street, at 10.30am and set off at 10.45am.

A short service, including the laying of the wreaths, and a two minutes silence will be held at the war memorial at 11am before the parade continues to St Mary’s Church for another service. A beacon lighting will also take place as part of the international Battle’s Over commemoration.

Speaking about the event, chair of the community resources committee, councillor Ian Buckland, said: “This is an event of great importance to our town. I am pleased that so many veterans, uniformed organisations and members of the public attend Littlehampton’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service each year to ensure that no-one is forgotten as the nation unites to honour all who have suffered or died in war.”

The following roads will be closed throughout the parade and service between 10.30am and 11.15am: Beach Road, Maltravers Road, St Catherine’s Road, East Street (junction with Church Street), Church Street, New Road.

For the return parade, Church Street will be closed from Fitzalan Roundabout to East Street between 11.50am and 12.30pm with a short closure at the East Street crossing to allow the parade to pass into the High Street.

Any veterans wishing to march in the parade can obtain a copy of the parade orders from Littlehampton Town Council by calling 01903 732063, e-mailing events@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or from the reception at the Manor House.

A beacon lighting event will take place on Littlehampton seadfront from 6pm as part of the international Battle’s Over event.

Similar lightings will also be held throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and overseas, including New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Bermuda, France, Belgium, Canada, the United States and Germany.

The mayor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, will open proceedings with a speech at 6pm, followed by a performance from the Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band.

At 6.30pm Reverend Martin Seymour of Littlehampton Baptist Church will read the Tribute to the Millions before local scouts and cadets take to the stage to read the names of the fallen at 6.35pm.

At 6.55pm, buglers will play the Last Post before beacons are lit across the country at 7pm.

Mr Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

