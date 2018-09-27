Littlehampton Tesco says paint was 'standard' after staff hospitalised from fumes

Tesco has responded to the incident at its superstore in Broad Piece, Wick, which left six people in hospital after inhaling paint fumes.

Emergency services were called at 7.25am this morning to the store.

Sussex Police said the people affected became unwell after fumes from the lines being painted in the car park was drawn inside. Click here to read more.

Now, Tesco has responded to the incident.

The Tesco in Broad Piece, Wick, was closed after six people were hospitalised for inhaling paint fumes

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: “We can confirm that the emergency services attended our Littlehampton Superstore earlier this morning following reports of colleagues feeling unwell.

"We are supporting those affected colleagues who have been taken to hospital to be checked over.

"Following precautionary checks, the emergency services have found all materials and paint used in the car park are standard and that the site is safe so the store has now reopened and is serving customers as normal. We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”