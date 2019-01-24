Littlehampton stabber at large after police descend on residential property

Police are searching for the attacker responsible for a stabbing in Littlehampton.

A Sussex Police spokesman said they were called to a private property in Manning Road, Littlehampton following reports of a stabbing there.

There were several people in the property, but only one has thought to have been stabbed at this time, police said.

The attacker is still at large, and police have launched a large-scale operation to look for them, including PCSOs going door-to-door, and multiple police units at the scene. Scene of crime officers are also at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The information provided to us suggests it happened in a residential property. There is no evidence whatsoever that any members of the public are at risk.”