Littlehampton Sea Cadets celebrate success at district competition

Littlehampton Sea Cadets were pleased with their success at a district competition, with two cadets taking home a trophy.

Cadets showed their skills as they took part against six other units in the central district drill and piping competition, held at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth.

Cadet Caedan Jones and Cadet Nikos Kyriacos Strevens won the individual Piping trophy

The colour party performed well and came fourth overall, while the junior piping team and senior piping team were placed third.

The best result of the day was Cadet Caedan Jones and Cadet Nikos Kyriacos Strevens, who won the individual piping trophy, coming joint first. Their prize was presented by Commander Christopher Roberts from HMS Excellent.

Littleampton’s commanding Officer, Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne, said all the cadets had worked hard for the competition and he was extremely pleased with the results.

-----

RAF charity hosts 100th birthday party for its oldest fundraiser, a Bomber Command pilot who made aviation history