Littlehampton school pupils welcome MP Nick Gibb to demonstrate work towards Artsmark award

Ambassadors from a primary school in Littlehampton welcomed important visitors to show how the school is working towards a national arts award.

River Beach Primary School, in York Road, has begun a journey towards Artsmark, a national award recognising creative schools which is given by Arts Council England.

Year six arts ambassadors with special guests Nick Gibb, Richard Russell, Jane Bryant and Richard Beales

Year-six art ambassadors welcomed Nick Gibb, MP for Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, along with Richard Russell, chief operating officer of Arts Council England, Jane Bryant and Richard Beales from Artswork.

The ambassadors described the lessons and projects going on around the school and as they made their way through the school, the visitors were treated to performances and singing, as well as witnessing artwork in progress and writing through drama.

Mr Gibb said: “The arts and music are an important part of a child’s education.

“I was pleased to see first-hand the importance River Beach Primary School attaches to music, to literature and to art.”

Choir and drama clubs treated the special guests to rehearsals of numbers from upcoming performances at Arundel Cathedral and shows which will be taking place next year.

Mr Russell said: “Thanks to River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton for hosting a visit from schools minister and local MP, Nick Gibb. Arts and creativity are clearly part of the ethos of the school.

“As the school embarks on its Artsmark journey, there is lots to be proud of in how the school embeds the arts across the curriculum. Well done to the amazing arts ambassador hosts for their outstanding advocacy for arts in the school.”

The children were able to demonstrate their knowledge and skills and the visitors said they were very impressed.

Mr Beales said: “There is a golden thread of creativity that runs through the school.”

To gain the award, the school will have to achieve goals and objectives, as well as evaluating its work in arts.

Dave Ayers, head teacher, said: “We are delighted our visitors were able to see the importance the arts play in our school and we look forward to working towards gaining the Artsmark Award.”

