Littlehampton Rotary donates 50 festive parcels to foodbank

A festive boost for foodbank users came in the form of 50 Christmas food parcels which were donated by members of Littlehampton Rotary Club.

Each parcel donated to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank contained ten seasonal food items wrapped in Christmas paper with a sticker stating it was a Christmas gift from Rotary.

This year’s club president Bruce Green handed over the 50 parcels to Samantha Gouldson, deputy coordinator of the foodbank.

Samantha said: “We are so grateful to Littlehampton Rotary Club for doing this again and it will give a boost to the foodbank recipients, most of whom are in desperate need of this extra help.”

Eight Rotary club members spent two hours walking around a hall in Rustington picking up one of each of the ten food items to place them in a box and then wrapping the boxes in festive paper.

This seasonal gesture was organised by Geoff Watts, the chairman of the club’s community service committee.

Geoff said: “Our Rotary club was pleased to do this for the sixth year running, to help those less fortunate than ourselves and the same applies to the more than £1,000 worth of food we have bought this past year and taken into Littlehampton Foodbank, which is inside Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road.”

