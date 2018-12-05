Littlehampton Rotary Club presents top award to previous director of Sussex Coast Talking News, formerly Voice of Progress

A previous director of a charity for the blind has been given the highest Rotary accolade for his work.

For almost six years, Charles Waring was the director of Voice of Progress, a talking newspaper for the blind and partially sighted, founded by Littlehampton Rotary Club in 1975.

When it was set up, the charity was only for Littlehampton residents but now extends to Worthing, Shoreham and Southwick, with the new name Sussex Coast Talking News.

Littlehampton Rotary Club members were pleased to welcome Charles Waring and his wife Annie to their regular meeting.

Charles told the group he had thoroughly enjoyed his time as leader of the talking newspaper, including registering with the Talking Newspapers Federation and Talking Newspaper Association of the United Kingdom which led to attending conferences.

The club decided to recognised Charles’ work, with president Bruce Green presenting him with the Paul Harris Fellowship.

Keith Green, past president, said: “Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary in Chicago in 1905 and the Paul Harris Fellowship is the highest accolade that Rotary can bestow on you.

“You are in good company as Mother Theresa, Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and now Charles Waring are all Paul Harris Fellows to name but a few.”

