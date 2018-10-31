Littlehampton Rotary Club is recruiting and welcomes anyone interested in helping good causes in the community.

The club was chartered in 1923 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. Its members are an integral part of community life in Littlehampton and the surrounding villages.

Bart Bond is one recent new member and he was welcomed to his first meeting by club president Bruce Green.

Having had a career in the drapery business, Bart is now retired and looking forward to building new friendships among the Rotarians.

He said: “Having fond memories of Littlehampton in the 60s, we moved here eight years ago.

“My wife Mary is in a nursing home now, so I have more time to help charities in Littlehampton. I have found this can best be done with the help and the friendship given by the members of the Rotary club.”

Like in all Rotary clubs, the Littlehampton members provide help and assistance whenever they can to a variety of local, national and international good causes.

Service Above Self is Rotary International’s motto and it knows its club members follow this in many ways through the service that they give to the community.

The Littlehampton club regularly meets and socialises with Arundel Rotary, the ‘daughter’ club.

Anyone else interested in joining the Rotarians should contact membership secretary Mike Findlay on 01903 732574 or email annmik@btinternet.com for more information.

