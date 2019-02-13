Littlehampton RNLI rescues dog stranded by the River Arun

A volunteer crew from the Littlehampton RNLI rescued a dog stranded by the River Arun this morning.

The D Class lifeboat Ray of Hope launched at 10.41am following a report from a member of the public of a ‘very distressed female’ near West Beach Café whose dog was in the River Arun, a spokesman said.

The crew headed out towards the scene near the entrance to the river in fine, breezy weather conditions.

At the scene, the crew found the dog had managed to get out of the water onto the shingle bank.

A crew member was able to recover the dog to the lifeboat and then return the pet to its very grateful owner, who was waiting at the ferry pontoon, said the spokesman.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 10:55am, where it was re-fuelled and made ready for service.

