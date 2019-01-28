Littlehampton resident 'absolutely stunned' after photographing face in the night sky

A Littlehampton resident said she was 'absolutely stunned' after photographing a face in the night sky.

Jackie Jackman, 63, took the photo in her garden in Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, last year and shared it recently on social media.

Can you see the face in the moon?

Read more:

Holidaymaker photographs ‘ghost’ in Arundel Castle grounds

She said she had let her dog out before bed and was checking she had put her chickens and ducks away for the night when she 'saw this face looking down at her', and 'immediately got her mobile out to capture it'.

She said: "I can see a lady's face; one eye is very clear, I can see a nose and her mouth... I was absolutely stunned, it was beautiful."

One possible interpretation of the face

The photo caused a stir online, with people debating whether or not they could see the face.

Jackie said that her fascination with the cosmos is still undimmed.

She said: "I still continue to look at the sky at night, I find it fascinating."